National Politics

State employee unions moving toward merger

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:13 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HELENA, Mont.

Two state employee unions are moving toward merging into an organization with a membership of about 27,000.

Delegates with the MEA-MFT and with the Montana Public Employees Association voted this spring to merge.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the two groups are set to meet in Helena on Jan. 20 to consider a proposed constitution for the new Montana Federation of Public Employees. The combined union will meet April 6-7 in Helena to elect officers and board members.

Officials expect the merger to be complete by Sept. 1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The MEA-MFT represents about 20,000 state workers and was the result of the merger of the Montana Education Association and the Montana Federation of Teachers in 2000. The MPEA reports a membership of 7,000 state, university, local government and school district employees.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

    Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene.

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations
Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 6:18

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs
Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea. 1:19

Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea.

View More Video