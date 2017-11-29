National Politics

Skowhegan selects new deputy police chief

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:13 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

SKOWHEGAN, Maine

The Maine town of Skowhegan has selected its new deputy police chief.

The Kennebec Journal reports Skowhegan Sgt. Joel Cummings was sworn in Tuesday as the town's new deputy police chief. Cummings had been appointed interim police chief following Chief Donald Bolduc's resignation in March.

Cummings joined the department in 1989 after serving as a military policeman in the Army.

Chief David Bucknam says Cummings will manage the patrol division. Bucknam says Cummings was selected for the position because of his experience.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cummings says he is ready to take on his new role.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

    The Springer Opera House is one of the first regional theaters to secure the rights to produce "Newsies," which opens December 1 and runs through December 23

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical 1:23

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage
Defense attorney to jury: 4:32

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:38

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video