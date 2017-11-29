National Politics

Jealous picks Democratic Party stalwart as running mate

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 06:56 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SILVER SPRING, Md.

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous has picked a Democratic Party stalwart as his running mate.

The former NAACP president announced early Wednesday that Democratic Party insider Susan Turnbull was his choice to be lieutenant governor.

Turnbull is a former vice chair of the Democratic National Committee and a former chairwoman of Maryland's Democratic Party. She is veteran community activist who serves on various boards.

Jealous says Turnbull has "devoted her life to elevating the voices of working families and fighting for progressive policies and candidates."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The former NAACP official is seeking the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan next year.

Jealous is campaigning on issues such as raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, ending mass incarceration and stopping rising health care premiums.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

    The Springer Opera House is one of the first regional theaters to secure the rights to produce "Newsies," which opens December 1 and runs through December 23

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical 1:23

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage
Defense attorney to jury: 4:32

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:38

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video