Montgomery County lawmaker to run for lieutenant governor

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:11 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Next year's Democratic Party primary for lieutenant governor could be jam-packed.

Montgomery County state Rep. Madeleine Dean said Wednesday that she'll seek the party's nomination, too.

The 58-year-old lawyer has been in office since 2013.

She's now the fifth Democrat to announce that they'll contest the re-election bid of the party's sitting lieutenant governor, Mike Stack. March 6 is the deadline for major party candidates to file paperwork for the May 15 primary election ballot.

Also running are school nutrition activist Aryanna Berringer, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman and Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman.

Stack is a former Philadelphia state senator. He has little relationship with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about Stack's treatment of state employees.

