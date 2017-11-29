Judge orders video of courthouse police shooting released

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Two shootings in Phenix City left one man dead Wednesday and another injured just west of 10th Avenue on Fourth Street South, police said. A unidentified man who appeared to be in his early 20s was pronounced dead of a gunshot to the head at 4:19 p.m. at the scene, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said. His body will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Ala. on Thursday. Sumbry said his office is trying to get in touch with relatives to identify the man.