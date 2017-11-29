National Politics

Judge orders video of courthouse police shooting released

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:02 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

A judge is ordering a video of a fatal police shooting inside a federal courthouse to be made public, though he's delaying the release to allow for appeal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Cleary decided Wednesday a version of the video pixelated to obscure identities should be released to media organizations including The Associated Press. He delayed the release until Dec. 13.

The footage shows a U.S. Marshall shooting a defendant who lunged at a witness in a 2014 gang-related racketing trial. The Department of Justice wanted it kept under seal due to safety concerns, but the media coalition argues it's a public record in an important police use-of-force case.

Media attorney David Reyman says the ruling is a vindication of the public's right to know. Federal attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

    Two shootings in Phenix City left one man dead Wednesday and another injured just west of 10th Avenue on Fourth Street South, police said. A unidentified man who appeared to be in his early 20s was pronounced dead of a gunshot to the head at 4:19 p.m. at the scene, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said. His body will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Ala. on Thursday. Sumbry said his office is trying to get in touch with relatives to identify the man.

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured
Trial continues for man charged in 2014 fatal shooting in Oakland Park 1:40

Trial continues for man charged in 2014 fatal shooting in Oakland Park
Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:59

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

View More Video