Naming Phoenix airport terminal after McCain moves forward

November 29, 2017

PHOENIX

The City Council has unanimously voted to begin the process of naming a terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after Arizona Sen. John McCain.

Phoenix radio station KTAR reports Wednesday's vote by council members advances the plan to a commission, which will hold a hearing on the matter.

Earlier this month, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton proposed that Terminal 3 should become the John S. McCain III Terminal to honor the 30-year member of the U.S. Senate.

The terminal is undergoing a $590 million renovation that's expected to be completed by 2020.

Terminal 4 is named after another long-serving Republican senator from Arizona who also ran for president — Barry Goldwater, who died in 1998.

The 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer earlier this year.

