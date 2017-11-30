FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg speaks during a signing ceremony for legislation aimed at reversing a deadly opioid addiction crisis at the Statehouse in Boston. Rosenberg will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Boston.
FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg speaks during a signing ceremony for legislation aimed at reversing a deadly opioid addiction crisis at the Statehouse in Boston. Rosenberg will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Boston. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg speaks during a signing ceremony for legislation aimed at reversing a deadly opioid addiction crisis at the Statehouse in Boston. Rosenberg will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Boston. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo

National Politics

State senate president to address newspaper publishers group

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:34 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 27 MINUTES AGO

BOSTON

Democratic Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg is set to address the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association at a time of increased scrutiny of the public's access to the inner workings of government.

Lawmakers last year approved a bill, signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, designed to strengthen the state's public records law, including setting stricter timetables for state agencies and municipalities to respond to public records requests.

One thing the new law didn't do is apply the public records requirements to the Legislature, governor's office and judiciary, which are currently exempted.

The law instead required lawmakers to study the issue and produce a report by the end of the year. By mid-November, the commission charged with producing the report hadn't met.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rosenberg will address the association Thursday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

    We caught up with Toni Losonsky, Samantha Whitehead, and Lindzee Jones as they added ornaments Tuesday afternoon to a Christmas tree representing both Twelfth Street Deli & Catering Company and The Speakeasy. The tree is among those featured at this year's Uptown Tree Trail, a display of live Christmas trees in the Broadway median in downtown Columbus. The event is organized by Columbus State University’s Servant Leadership program and hosted by Uptown Columbus. Trees are purchased and decorated by local businesses, organizations, groups or families, with this year's proceeds going to Warrior Outreach. The Uptown Tree Trail kicks off on December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and closes on January 2.

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 0:58

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening
Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case
Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

View More Video