National Politics

Air Force fires Thunderbirds commander

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:09 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DAYTON, Ohio

The Air Force has fired the leader of the Thunderbirds flight demonstration team that experienced a crash at an Ohio airshow.

Air Force officials said Wednesday Lt. Col. Jason Heard's firing was unrelated to the June mishap in Dayton that destroyed a $29 million fighter jet.

The Air Force says his commanding officer "lost confidence in his leadership and risk management style."

Heard's commanding officer says it was a difficult decision, but ultimately one that is in the best interests of the team. His removal was effective Nov. 20.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heard was overseeing the unit when an F-16D jet ran off the runway and flipped over at Dayton International Airport June 23. Officials say excessive speed and landing without enough stopping distance led to the crash.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

    We caught up with Toni Losonsky, Samantha Whitehead, and Lindzee Jones as they added ornaments Tuesday afternoon to a Christmas tree representing both Twelfth Street Deli & Catering Company and The Speakeasy. The tree is among those featured at this year's Uptown Tree Trail, a display of live Christmas trees in the Broadway median in downtown Columbus. The event is organized by Columbus State University’s Servant Leadership program and hosted by Uptown Columbus. Trees are purchased and decorated by local businesses, organizations, groups or families, with this year's proceeds going to Warrior Outreach. The Uptown Tree Trail kicks off on December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and closes on January 2.

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 0:58

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening
Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case
Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

View More Video