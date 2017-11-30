2017 New Jersey governor's race second most expensive

Regulators say the 2017 governor's race in New Jersey was the state's second most expensive, with candidates and independent groups spending more than $79 million.
The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission says $24.5 million spent by independent groups set a new record. However, executive director Jeff Brindle says state public disclosure rules for such committees are "woefully outdated" and most spending can be done without voters knowing who provided the money.
Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy spent $14.5 million during the general election compared to Republican Kim Guadagno with $5.6 million.
The 2005 election between Democrat Jon Corzine and Republican Doug Forrester remains the state's most expensive governor's race at $88.1 million. Corzine won, but lost to Republican Chris Christie in 2009.
