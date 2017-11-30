National Politics

Oglala Sioux Tribe again looking for new police chief

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PINE RIDGE, S.D.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is once again looking for a new police chief after the person it hired failed to show up for the job.

Grace Her Many Horses was expected to start her new job last week. She's a police captain on the Fort Berthold reservation in North Dakota.

Oglala law and order committee vice-chairwoman Lydia Bear Killer says the tribe decided to hire Her Many Horses because of her experience with securing grants, complying with federal regulations and hiring more officers on the Rosebud reservation. Her Many Horses submitted a letter of intent to take the job, went through interviews and a background check.

The Rapid City Journal says her reason for failing to report to her new job is not clear. She has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

    We caught up with Toni Losonsky, Samantha Whitehead, and Lindzee Jones as they added ornaments Tuesday afternoon to a Christmas tree representing both Twelfth Street Deli & Catering Company and The Speakeasy. The tree is among those featured at this year's Uptown Tree Trail, a display of live Christmas trees in the Broadway median in downtown Columbus. The event is organized by Columbus State University’s Servant Leadership program and hosted by Uptown Columbus. Trees are purchased and decorated by local businesses, organizations, groups or families, with this year's proceeds going to Warrior Outreach. The Uptown Tree Trail kicks off on December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and closes on January 2.

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 0:58

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening
Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case
Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

View More Video