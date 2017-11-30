The Latest: Rosenberg backs probe of misconduct allegations

National Politics

The Latest on a report that the Senate president's husband sexually assaulted and harassed several men (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg says he supports an independent investigation into allegations that his husband, Bryon Hefner, sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.

In a statement Thursday night, Rosenberg, a Democrat from Amherst, also said he'd recuse himself from any matters related to the investigation and the allegations made in a report by The Boston Globe.

Rosenberg says Majority Leader Harriette Chandler, the number two Democrat in the Senate, and Republican Leader Bruce Tarr will determine the "appropriate process" for the investigation.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker also has called for an immediate investigation.

Three of the men who spoke anonymously to the Globe say Hefner grabbed their genitals and one says Hefner kissed him against his will. The Globe says it found no evidence Rosenberg knew about the alleged assaults.

Rosenberg said earlier Thursday he hadn't previously been aware of the allegations.

6:50 p.m.

The Republican leader in the Massachusetts Senate says he's working with a top Democrat in the chamber to investigate a Boston Globe report that the husband of Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said he's teaming up with Democratic Majority Leader Harriette Chandler to develop a structure and process for the investigation.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has also called for an immediate investigation.

Three of the men told the Globe that Hefner grabbed their genitals and one says Hefner kissed him against his will. The Globe said it found no evidence Rosenberg knew about the alleged assaults.

Hefner said in a statement to the Globe it was difficult to respond to allegations from unnamed individuals.

6:30 p.m.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is calling for an immediate investigation into a report that the husband of Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday it spoke with four men who said Bryon Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed them over the past few years.

Baker called the allegations "disturbing" and "distressing" and said he felt for those who described their experiences.

Baker stopped short of calling for Rosenberg's resignation.

Three of the men told the Globe that Hefner grabbed their genitals and one says Hefner kissed him against his will. The Globe said it found no evidence Rosenberg knew about the alleged assaults.

Hefner said in a statement to the Globe it was difficult to respond to allegations from unnamed individuals.

3:47 p.m.

Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg says he's taking seriously a report that his husband Bryon Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday it spoke with four men who said Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed them over the past few years.

Three of the men told the Globe that Hefner grabbed their genitals and one says Hefner kissed him against his will. The Globe said it found no evidence Rosenberg knew about the alleged assaults.

Hefner said in a statement to the Globe it was difficult to respond to allegations from unnamed individuals.

Rosenberg said in a statement this was the first time he was hearing about the claims and takes them seriously, although they don't involve Senate members or employees.

