Trump to campaign near Alabama border days before election

By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:00 PM

President Donald Trump will appear at a campaign-style rally in Pensacola, Florida, next week, an event set less than 20 miles from the Alabama border four days before the state's special Senate election.

That's according to one person familiar with the planning who was unauthorized to discuss the president's movements publicly.

The move comes after the White House insisted that Trump would not campaign in Alabama on behalf of embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the last month.

Several Republican leaders in Congress have called on Moore to quit the race altogether.

But Trump is now scheduled to appear at a "MAGA rally" on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Alabama Senate election is Dec. 12.

