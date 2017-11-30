Josh Corney and about two dozen supporters stand for the playing of Taps for the last time at Corney's 49 Glen Ave. home in Glen Rock, Thursday Nov. 30, 2017. Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing a 57-second recording from his home just before 8 p.m. nightly for about two years now.
Josh Corney and about two dozen supporters stand for the playing of Taps for the last time at Corney's 49 Glen Ave. home in Glen Rock, Thursday Nov. 30, 2017. Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing a 57-second recording from his home just before 8 p.m. nightly for about two years now. York Dispatch via AP John A. Pavoncello

The Latest: Man's loudspeaker broadcast of taps ends

November 30, 2017 09:57 PM

GLEN ROCK, Pa.

The Latest on the ending of a Pennsylvania man's loudspeaker broadcast of 'Taps' (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

A Pennsylvania man whose nightly broadcast of taps through loudspeakers led to lawsuit threats and complaints from his neighbors has played the recording for the last time.

Joshua Corney and about two dozen supporters stood for the playing of the taps Thursday night outside Corney's Glen Rock home.

Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, had been playing the recording for about two years. He added the loudspeakers last spring.

He reached a compromise with the Glen Rock Borough Council on Nov. 15 after they voted to move the playing to a public park as part of a veteran's memorial.

Corney previously planned to wait to lower the volume until the speakers were set up, but moved it sooner after receiving trash talk on social media.

6:55 a.m.

A Pennsylvania man whose nightly broadcast of taps through loudspeakers led to lawsuit threats and complaints from his neighbors says the recording will play for the last time this week.

Joshua Corney is inviting the public to his Glen Rock home to listen to the recording Thursday night over cookies and hot chocolate. He says he will turn down the recording for his personal use starting Friday.

Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing the recording for about two years. He added the loudspeakers last spring.

He reached a compromise with the Glen Rock Borough Council on Nov. 15 after they voted to move the playing to a public park as part of a veteran's memorial.

Corney says Thursday's event will start around 8 p.m.

