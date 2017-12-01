National Politics

US Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon to be honored for town halls

December 01, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon will receive an award for hosting the most town halls of any U.S. senator this year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Wyden will have held 80 town halls this year after he completes two scheduled for this weekend. He will be awarded on Sunday by the Town Hall Project, an organization that encourages face-to-face meetings between members of Congress and constituents.

Wyden pledged to hold a town hall in every Oregon county every year when he was campaigning for the Senate in 1996. He was elected that year, and since then, has held 860 meetings with his constituents.

Wyden said he is honored to receive the award.

