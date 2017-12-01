US Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon to be honored for town halls

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.