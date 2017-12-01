National Politics

Black: State, Congress should release sex harassment claims

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:10 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Congresswoman Diane Black wants the Tennessee General Assembly and Congress to release information about sexual harassment claims and settlements involving lawmakers and staffers.

Black told The Tennessean Thursday that victims should be released from non-disclosure agreements and Congress and the Assembly should identify perpetrators, with information redacted to protect victim identities.

Black's request follows last year's expulsion of state Rep. Jeremy Durham. A state attorney general investigation accused Durham of inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women.

Gov. Bill Haslam, Senate Speaker Randy McNally and House Speaker Beth Harwell didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Black said she supports legislation by Tennessee U.S. Reps. Jim Cooper and Marsha Blackburn to name federal lawmakers who settled harassment cases and force them to repay tax dollars used in settlements.

