National Politics

Republican asks for recount in Virginia House race

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RICHMOND, Va.

A Republican lawmaker from Virginia who conceded to his Democratic challenger on election night has asked for a recount.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Delegate G.M. "Manoli" Loupassi filed Thursday in Richmond Circuit Court seeking a recount in the 68th House District. Loupassi had conceded to Democrat Dawn Adams, who became the first openly lesbian state lawmaker when she was declared the winner.

According to totals certified by the State Board of Elections, Adams won by 336 votes out of more than 39,000 cast. The district covers parts of the city of Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

Republicans had a 32-seat majority in the House of Delegates heading into the Nov. 7 election, but now have just a 51-49 edge pending the results of recounts in several close races.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

    Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 3:54

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun
Northside's Hannah George shares experience, inspiration at signing ceremony 7:40

Northside's Hannah George shares experience, inspiration at signing ceremony
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Dec. 1 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:09

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Dec. 1 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video