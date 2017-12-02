National Politics

Officer who shot, killed unarmed man set to learn sentence

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A former South Carolina police officer will soon learn how long he'll spend in federal prison for the shooting death of an unarmed motorist following a traffic stop.

Sentencing is scheduled to start Monday for Michael Slager. The former North Charleston police officer has been in jail since pleading guilty in May to violating Walter Scott's civil rights.

Slager pulled Scott over for a traffic violation on April 4, 2015. He said he shot Scott in self-defense when Scott tried to grab his Taser. Eyewitness video shows Scott was shot multiple times in the back as he ran away.

Slager was tried on murder charges last year, but the jury deadlocked. The state dropped its case against Slager as part of his federal plea deal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

    Three Phenix City sisters, Thelma Phillips, 90, Lillian Williams, 97, express dismay at the crime and violence in the community, and agree that people today are too divided

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations 2:54

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations
Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness 2:39

Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness
Santa Claus came to Uptown to light the Christmas tree at the annual Broadway Holiday Festival 2:16

Santa Claus came to Uptown to light the Christmas tree at the annual Broadway Holiday Festival

View More Video