National Politics

Democrats running in 1st District appear at forum

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:15 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 24 MINUTES AGO

MANCHESTER, N.H.

Six candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District seat are appearing together for the first time.

The candidates hope to succeed Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is retiring at the end of her term. They'll appear Saturday in Manchester at a forum organized by the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

The candidates are former AFL-CIO head Mark MacKenzie, Rye state Rep. Mindi Messmer, Rochester City Attorney Terence O'Rourke, Executive Councilor Chris Pappas, former Somersworth Mayor Lincoln Soldati and Marine veteran Maura Sullivan.

Republicans running include state Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford and former Liquor Commission official Eddie Edwards. Shea-Porter, the first woman elected to Congress from New Hampshire, was first elected in 2006 and has swapped the seat back and forth with Republican Frank Guinta several times.

