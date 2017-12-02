National Politics

Gov. Reynolds appoints 2 new district court judges

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:03 AM

December 02, 2017 10:03 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced appointments to fill two vacant district court judge seats.

Reynolds on Friday announced the appointment of Samantha Gronewald, of Urbandale, as district court judge in the Judicial District 5C, which covers Polk County. Gronewald will fill the seat formerly held by Judge Mary Pat Gunderson.

Gronewald currently serves as an attorney at Sullivan & Ward, P.C.

Reynolds also appointed Patrick McElyea, of Davenport, as district court judge in the Seventh Judicial District, which includes Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine and Cedar counties. McElyea will fill the judicial seat formerly held by Judge Paul L. Macek.

McElyea currently serves as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Iowa.

