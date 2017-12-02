National Politics

Feds providing nearly $600K to train new farmers in Maine

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:11 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Maine

An organization in Maine's largest city will receive nearly $600,000 from the federal government to help train new farmers in the state.

Democratic Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree says the money is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program to provide help such as land access, training and access to markets.

The money is going to Cultivating Community in Portland. Pingree, a longtime organic farmer, says the grant will help the organization recruit, train and help new farmers learn the business. She says the program will be beneficial to new American citizens, veterans and small-scale food producers.

Cultivating Community is working with groups including Maine Farmland Trust and the Somali Bantu Community Mutual Assistance Association of Lewiston-Auburn on the project.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

    Three Phenix City sisters, Thelma Phillips, 90, Lillian Williams, 97, express dismay at the crime and violence in the community, and agree that people today are too divided

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations 2:54

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations
Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness 2:39

Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness
Santa Claus came to Uptown to light the Christmas tree at the annual Broadway Holiday Festival 2:16

Santa Claus came to Uptown to light the Christmas tree at the annual Broadway Holiday Festival

View More Video