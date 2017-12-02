National Politics

State high court orders new trial in downtown brawl

Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:35 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Vermont Supreme Court is ordering a new trial for a man facing charges stemming from a 2015 brawl in Burlington.

The Burlington Free Press reports the court's ruling says a lower court should have delayed the trial when a key witness became unavailable to testify.

One man sustained a concussion and cuts on his head that required staples following a September 2015 confrontation outside of two downtown Burlington bars.

A key witness became unavailable to testify after being admitted to treatment at the Brattleboro Retreat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Vermont Supreme Court in a ruling released Friday said that the lower court "abused its discretion" by not granting a delay.

Chief Justice Paul Reiber wrote in the ruling that the trial court "prioritized speed over a defendant's right to present a defense."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

    Three Phenix City sisters, Thelma Phillips, 90, Lillian Williams, 97, express dismay at the crime and violence in the community, and agree that people today are too divided

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations 2:54

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations
Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness 2:39

Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness
Santa Claus came to Uptown to light the Christmas tree at the annual Broadway Holiday Festival 2:16

Santa Claus came to Uptown to light the Christmas tree at the annual Broadway Holiday Festival

View More Video