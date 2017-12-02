Prosecutor: Officer fires at man who drove minivan at him

Authorities say a Pennsylvania officer fired at a man during a traffic stop after the man backed his minivan into a police vehicle and then drove toward the officer.
The Dauphin County District Attorney's office said in a statement that Tanel Woodward, of Harrisburg, faces assault and other charges after he was shot in the left shoulder.
The confrontation happened Friday in Harrisburg when three Harrisburg police officers in two separate vehicles stopped the minivan Woodward was driving.
Officials say Woodward backed the minivan into a police vehicle as officers approached and then drove toward the officer. An unidentified officer fired and one shot hit Woodward in the left arm.
Prosecutors say the shooting is under investigation.
It's unclear whether Woodward has an attorney.
