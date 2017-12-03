National Politics

Maine police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 10:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LEWISTON, Maine

Maine police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a man who later died from his injuries.

Lewiston police say they received an early Sunday morning call about a man on the ground in the travel lane on Pleasant Street in Lewiston.

Police say that a vehicle struck the man before they arrived. The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say a witness described the vehicle involved as a white SUV that fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lewiston police.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

    Three Phenix City sisters, Thelma Phillips, 90, Lillian Williams, 97, express dismay at the crime and violence in the community, and agree that people today are too divided

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations 2:54

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations
Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness 2:39

Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness
Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately? 2:15

Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately?

View More Video