Nevada man pleads no contest to Elko bomb threat charge

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:40 PM

ELKO, Nev.

A 34-year-old Nevada man faces up to five years in prison after pleading no contest to charges related to making a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the Elko County courthouse this summer.

Casey D. Overacker of Spring Creek was arrested Oct. 4 on suspicion of calling in a bomb threat to the county clerk's office in June.

Sheriff's deputies said Overacker's girlfriend was appearing in district court that day.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Overacker originally was charged with making a bomb threat but entered the no contest plea on Friday to a lesser charge of attempted communication of a bomb threat in a plea agreement with county prosecutors.

He still faces as much as five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, but also is eligible for probation. His sentencing is set for Feb. 16.

