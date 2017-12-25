National Politics

Nevada man takes plea deal in Elko court bomb threat case

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:51 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ELKO, Nev.

A 34-year-old northeast Nevada man could get probation after pleading no contest to a reduced felony charge for calling a bomb threat in to the Elko County Courthouse last June.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that Casey D. Overacker of Spring Creek could also face up to five years at sentencing, scheduled Feb. 16 in Elko County District Court.

His attorney, Jeff Kump, says he'll seek placement for Overacker at a residential treatment center.

Senior Washoe County District Court Judge Steven Elliott accepted Overacker's plea after Elko County District Judge Al Kacin recused himself because he was at the courthouse when it was evacuated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sheriff's investigators say Overacker's girlfriend was appearing in court that day.

Overacker was arrested Oct. 4. He acknowledged Friday the state could prove the charge of attempted communication of a bomb threat against him.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it

    About a dozen volunteers in the Damascus Way kitchen and more than 40 drivers prepared and delivered approximately 200 Christmas Day meals to homebound Columbus area residents Monday, December 25, 2017.

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it 2:05

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Dec. 25 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:13

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Dec. 25 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Automobiles come to standstill to view Christmas lights in Perry 1:12

Automobiles come to standstill to view Christmas lights in Perry

View More Video