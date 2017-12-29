National Politics

Providence seeks applicants for police oversight board

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Providence's City Council is seeking applicants for positions on a police oversight board that was given new powers as part of a sweeping police accountability measure passed earlier this year.

The Providence External Review Authority was established in 2002 but has been inactive for more than a decade. Starting next year, the board will have new powers, including the ability to investigate possible violations of the Providence Community-Police Relations Act, which was passed in June.

The board will have nine members — seven selected by a majority of the council, one chosen by the council president and one by the mayor.

The council is accepting applications until Jan. 20.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says

    Defense attorney Mark Shelnutt claims that his client, a juvenile, was on his phone when a second suspect pulled a gun and opened fire in the Columbus Pawn shop on December, 20, 2017, killing 68-year-old Joseph Johnson.

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 1:45

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says
Coroner discusses homicide and murder 3:14

Coroner discusses homicide and murder
Columbus, Phenix City weather for Dec. 29 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:42

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Dec. 29 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

View More Video