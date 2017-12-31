National Politics

Parents file wrongful death lawsuit in death of daughter

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 07:20 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

The parents of a woman who died Jan. 1, 2017, are suing the Fairbanks Police Department, the Alaska Department of Corrections and an Alaska nightclub for sharing blame in the death of their daughter.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Michaela Kitelinger died after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and released on her own recognizance. She walked away from the Fairbanks Correctional Center about 6 a.m. She later was struck by a vehicle.

An autopsy revealed her blood-alcohol level was 0.157. The legal limit for driving is .08.

Kitelinger drank at Kodiak Jack's on New Year's Eve 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deborah Kitelinger says her daughter made mistakes but personnel at the nightclub, police department and jail did also.

The entities are being sued for wrongful death.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus, Phenix City weather for Dec. 31 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

    Take a look at your New Year's Eve weather forecast.

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Dec. 31 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Dec. 31 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:21

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Dec. 31 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court 0:55

Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court
Helen Thompson talks about books, helping community 1:45

Helen Thompson talks about books, helping community

View More Video