Topeka police chief finalist include former St. Louis chief

Authorities say the former St. Louis police chief is among three finalists to lead the police force in Topeka after a year that included a controversial police shooting in Kansas' capital city and a record number of homicides.
The city announced Tuesday that the finalists include Sam Dotson, who was the St. Louis police chief until April. He retired on Mayor Lyda Krewson's first day in office but remained with the department as a consultant and received his full salary.
The other finalists are Bill Cochran, the current interim Topeka police chief, and Dominic Rizzi Jr., the Yakima, Washington, police chief.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the new chief will face deteriorating community relations stemming from the police shooting of Dominique White. The city also recorded 29 homicides last year.
