National Politics

Maria Chapa Lopez named Interim US Attorney in Florida

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:42 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TAMPA, Fla.

Maria Chapa Lopez has been named Interim U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

A Department of Justice news release says her appointment will take effect Friday.

Chapa Lopez has worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida since April 2000. She prosecuted drug trafficking and large-scale money laundering cases until April 2016, when she became the DOJ deputy attache in the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. Before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office, she served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps.

Chapa Lopez received her bachelor's degree from the University of Texas, her law degree from South Texas College of Law and her master's in law from the Judge Advocate General's School, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

    Nancy Johnson was shot and killed by a long time family friend shortly after midnight during a New Year's Eve party at her home. Her nieces, sisters Annie Robinson and Raven White, describe the evening and remember their aunt as a loving woman with open arms. Columbus Police arrested Tommy McNeal on January 3rd at a home off North Lumpkin Road in Columbus

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:05

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says
Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 2:02

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

View More Video