National Politics

Funeral services to be held for Colorado sheriff's deputy

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:12 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.

Funeral services are being held for a sheriff's deputy shot and killed in suburban Denver by a man whose mental health problems had previously raised alarms.

Law enforcement officers from around Colorado are scheduled to join a motorcade taking the body of 29-year-old Zackari Parrish to Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch, not far from the apartment complex where he was shot and killed Sunday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Riehl, a veteran and former lawyer in Wyoming, fired on Parrish and three other deputies who responded to his 911 call. He was later killed by a SWAT team in a gunfight that also wounded an officer.

Parrish leaves a wife and two young daughters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

    Volunteers throughout the community have stepped up their efforts during this week's cold snap to help the less fortunate. Among those are volunteers from St. Paul United Methodist Church who provided a hot meal Thursday evening at SafeHouse for members of the homeless community. SafeHouse has stayed open around the clock as a warming station for those needing a way to get out of the below-freezing temperatures.

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time 1:35

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time
Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 2:25

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails
Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

View More Video