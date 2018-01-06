National Politics

Bill would prohibit keeping hunting dogs out in frigid cold

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 11:02 AM

WARWICK, R.I.

Legislation has been introduced in both chambers of Rhode Island's General Assembly to protect hunting dogs from extreme temperatures.

State law makes it illegal to keep any dog outside during extreme temperatures but makes an exemption for hunting dogs.

Democratic Rep. Patricia Serpa and Sen. Erin Lynch Prata want to amend it. They say keeping hunting dogs outside in frigid temperatures is cruel.

Both lawmakers represent part of Warwick, Rhode Island.

In December, protesters rallied near the Warwick property of a man accused of leaving his dogs out in freezing temperatures.

Clifford Dennis told WLNE-TV he raises and sells hunting dogs and loves them. Authorities determined the dogs were in good condition and Dennis didn't break any laws.

Dennis agreed to move the dogs to a heated facility.

