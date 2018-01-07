National Politics

Teen who fired at Arkansas police officer fatally shot

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:19 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Authorities in North Little Rock say a 17-year-old suspect who fired at police officers has been fatally shot.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday while officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by three people. Authorities say officers who inspected one of the suspects for weapons found a handgun, and a struggle broke out.

Police say the suspect fired at least one shot at the officers, and the officers fired back. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the teenage suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they recovered the suspect's gun.

The teen's name was not released pending notification of next of kin. The officers involved in the shooting, who also have not been identified, have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

    Photo slide show of Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the College Football Playoff championship.

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 1:36

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta
CEO of Columbus area Boy Scouts shares his most memorable moment in scouting 1:43

CEO of Columbus area Boy Scouts shares his most memorable moment in scouting
Spotlight on Humane Society executive director 3:21

Spotlight on Humane Society executive director

View More Video