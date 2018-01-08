Political parties open qualifying for 2018 elections

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes recently partnered with the local community and volunteers to do major plumbing repairs for a veteran's widow. Georgjean O'Neal and daughter Rita O'Neal now have hot water for the first time in more than seven years. Georgjean O'Neal's husband, James O'Neal,served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. He died in November 1996. You can find out more, including the organizations that helped make this possible, in this short video.