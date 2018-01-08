National Politics

Political parties open qualifying for 2018 elections

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:21 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama political parties have opened qualifying for the 2018 elections.

Candidates for state office on Monday began filing paperwork with the Alabama Republican Party and the Alabama Democratic Party.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who is seeking her first full term as governor, is among those who turned in paperwork with the Republican Party on Monday morning.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and state Sen. Bill Hightower are challenging Ivey in the GOP primary.

On Democratic side, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and former chief justice Sue Bell Cobb have announced runs for governor.

The office of governor, attorney general, other constitutional offices and legislative seats are up for election in 2018.

People seeking to run in the June primaries have until Feb. 9 to file paperwork with the parties.

