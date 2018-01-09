National Politics

New Jersey to start new legislative session

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:30 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey is set to swear in its new Legislature.

The new and returning lawmakers in the 80-member Assembly and 40-member Senate are set to take their oaths of office in Trenton on Tuesday.

Like the previous Legislature, Democrats will have control.

They're adding one new Democrat in the Senate, where the party controls 25 seats. Democrats picked up two seats in the Assembly, where they'll control 54 seats.

Senate President Steve Sweeney is returning to leadership, but Vincent Prieto won't be back for a third term as Assembly speaker.

Craig Coughlin is set to take the oath as the Assembly's next speaker.

Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy will take the oath of office Jan. 16.

GOP Gov. Chris Christie is set to give his final state of the state Tuesday.

