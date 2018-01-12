State officials warn of flood conditions across southern NH

Officials across southern New Hampshire are warning that heavy rains expected for this weekend could bring flood waters.
The Manchester Department of Public Works has been working long hours to remove snow before the rains due Friday. WMUR-TV reports the heaviest snow is being shipped to a "snow graveyard" via dump trucks.
Emergency officials are urging residents to remove heavy snow from key areas of their homes before it is soaked by heavy rain.
Manchester officials say that even with the rain moving in Friday, workers will be out removing even more snow and tending to any trouble spots due to the water.
