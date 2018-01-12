National Politics

Sunland Park names ex-Dona Ana County official as manager

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:39 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M.

A former Dona Ana County manager who was forced out last year amid a political fight is now the city manager of a New Mexico border experiencing a revival.

The Sunland Park City Council appointed Julia Brown this week as its city manager during a special meeting. Brown was offered a two-year contract with an annual salary of $95,000.

The appointment comes after Brown was fired as Dona Ana County manager in what she described as a conflict between her and County Sheriff Kiki Vigil.

It also comes years after Sunland Park saw a number of high-profile corruption cases involved elected officials.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since then the city has fixed its finances and it has seen some of the lowest violent crime rates in the state.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Community packs city council chambers for church safety, active-shooter training

    Columbus Police Department training officers held a two-hour session on church safety and how to respond to an active shooter situation in front of a full house in the city council chambers. For more information, contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 706-653-3173

Community packs city council chambers for church safety, active-shooter training

Community packs city council chambers for church safety, active-shooter training 2:27

Community packs city council chambers for church safety, active-shooter training
65-year old man pleads not guilty to New Year's Day murder 1:01

65-year old man pleads not guilty to New Year's Day murder
88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter 3:10

88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter

View More Video