Sunland Park names ex-Dona Ana County official as manager

A former Dona Ana County manager who was forced out last year amid a political fight is now the city manager of a New Mexico border experiencing a revival.
The Sunland Park City Council appointed Julia Brown this week as its city manager during a special meeting. Brown was offered a two-year contract with an annual salary of $95,000.
The appointment comes after Brown was fired as Dona Ana County manager in what she described as a conflict between her and County Sheriff Kiki Vigil.
It also comes years after Sunland Park saw a number of high-profile corruption cases involved elected officials.
Since then the city has fixed its finances and it has seen some of the lowest violent crime rates in the state.
