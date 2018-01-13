National Politics

Pittsburg police shoot, kill man who reached for gun in car

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 04:08 PM

PITTSBURG, Calif.

Police in Northern California have shot and killed a man they say reached for a gun in his car.

The 43-year-old Antioch man died at a hospital after Friday night's shooting in Pittsburg. His name hasn't been released.

Pittsburg police say a report of a man sitting in a car and conducting a drug deal sent them to Nation's restaurant. When they arrived, two officers spotted a gun in the car's center console and ordered the man to put up his hands.

Police say the man placed his hands on the steering wheel but then dropped his arm in an apparent grab for the gun. That's when an officer shot him.

