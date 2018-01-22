National Politics

Illinois seeks volunteers at renovated governor's mansion

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 05:46 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The state of Illinois is looking for volunteers to welcome visitors and give tours at the newly renovated Illinois Executive Mansion.

The governor's residence in Springfield has been undergoing a complete, privately funded restoration. The home is scheduled to reopen this summer.

A committee of historians, educators and museum professionals is developing new experiences for visitors, including rooms that explore the Columbian Exposition and governors during the Civil War. They're recruiting volunteers to serve as greeters and docents.

Informational meetings will be held at the Old State Capitol in Springfield at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25, Jan. 28 and Feb. 10. Training will begin in February.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The executive mansion was built between 1853 and 1855 and is the third oldest continuously occupied governor's mansion in the United States

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 22 from WRBL meteorologist Carmen Rose

    Here's the weather forecast for Monday, January 22from WRBL's Carmen Rose.

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 22 from WRBL meteorologist Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 22 from WRBL meteorologist Carmen Rose 1:15

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 22 from WRBL meteorologist Carmen Rose
Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 21 from WRBL meteorologist Carmen Rose 1:11

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 21 from WRBL meteorologist Carmen Rose
Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 3:08

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

View More Video