National Politics

Bennington police will carry opioid overdose reversal drugs

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 06:11 AM

BENNINGTON, Vt.

Officers with the Bennington Police Department now carry naloxone nasal spray, the antidote used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette says Officer Amanda Knox was the first police officer to utilize the nasal spray in an early Tuesday call. The Bennington Banner reports town officers were trained in usage of the overdose antidote in December by the Vermont Department of Health.

Doucette says Knox's use of the antidote saved a life, and he's proud the officers working recognized the signs of an overdose.

Paramedics still respond when police use naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, on a person who has overdosed because they may need follow-up medical attention.

