Senate minority leader seeks more discipline for Wilson

The Alaska Senate minority leader wants further disciplinary actions taken against Republican Sen. David Wilson, who was found to have engaged in retaliation as he defended himself against sexual harassment allegations.
Senate Minority Leader Berta Gardner says Wilson "shows no remorse for his wrongdoings."
A Senate committee released a report Wednesday by the Legislature's human resources manager that found Wilson had engaged in retaliation.
The report focused on a news conference Wilson held in which he said he had been cleared of allegations of sexual harassment in an incident involving a House aide and called for two House leaders to resign from their leadership roles.
Senate President Pete Kelly said Wednesday that Senate leaders had disciplined Wilson.
The Senate majority press secretary said Thursday Senate leaders aren't considering additional sanctions.
Comments