Montana governor's political group raises $464,000

A political organization set up by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to heighten his national stature raised almost a half-million dollars last year.
Financial disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission show the Democratic governor's Big Sky Values PAC raised $464,000 in 2017.
The formation of the PAC, or political action committee, allows Bullock to raise money to make appearances on the political circuit.
Bullock has previously downplayed his national political ambitions, saying it was premature to talk about a run for president or U.S. Senate in 2020.
Never miss a local story.
He's said he wants to add his voice to debates over health care and public lands, from the perspective of a Democratic leader of a rural state that backed President Donald Trump by a 20-point margin.
Comments