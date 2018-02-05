The Latest: Mistrial declared in ex-sheriff's extortion case

The Latest on the retrial of former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa (all times local):
5:35 p.m.
A judge has declared another mistrial in the misconduct case against a former El Paso County sheriff after jurors said they were deadlocked on an extortion charge.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that despite the impasse on the extortion count Monday, the jury acquitted Terry Maketa on less serious charges of official misconduct.
Maketa's first trial on the extortion charge ended in a mistrial last year because jurors were deadlocked then as well.
The extortion charge alleges he threatened to terminate a $5.2 million jail health care contract unless the provider fired a woman whom he was unhappy with.
Extortion is a felony and carries a sentence of up to six years in prison.
Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they will seek a third trial.
The misconduct charges accused Maketa of pursuing sanctions against two deputies for political reasons.
4:45 p.m.
Jurors hearing the retrial of a former El Paso County sheriff charged with extortion say they are deadlocked.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports jurors told the judge Monday they were at an impasse in the case against former Sheriff Terry Maketa. The judge instructed them to keep trying.
If the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision, the judge could declare a mistrial.
Maketa's first trial on the extortion charge ended in a mistrial last year because jurors were deadlocked then as well.
He is charged with threatening to terminate a $5.2 million jail health care contract unless the provider fired a woman whom he was unhappy with.
Maketa is also charged with conspiracy to commit extortion and official misconduct. Jurors didn't say if they were deadlocked on those counts.
