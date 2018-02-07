Mississippi House delays ultimate fight over oil spill money

A fight over how Mississippi officials should divide part of its compensation from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill will wait for another day.
House members passed two bills Wednesday intended as that body's spending plan. But representatives who say areas outside Mississippi's three coastal counties should get a substantial share of the $750 million in economic damages being paid by BP PLC didn't contest proposals. They say they'll press their case later.
The Senate is pushing Senate Bill 2176 , which would designate the entire amount for the Gulf Coast, with lawmakers deciding later on spending.
Gulf Coast House members support House Bills 1185 and 1512 , to create structures allowing others besides lawmakers to make spending decisions.
