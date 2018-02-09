National Politics

Authorities seek help in probe of suspected hate crime

The Associated Press

February 09, 2018 07:35 PM

CINCINNATI

Authorities want the public's help finding the person who spray painted words including "Go Home," ''Trump America" and (Muslim) "terrorist" on a vehicle belonging to someone of Middle Eastern descent in Ohio.

FBI officials and Cincinnati police say Friday the suspected hate crime occurred May 4, 2017, in Cincinnati's Sayler Park neighborhood.

Authorities say the SUV's windows were broken, its tires were slashed and swastikas were scratched into the paint. The FBI special agent in charge says authorities believe it was targeted because of its owner's Middle Eastern descent.

A suspect in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was captured on surveillance video.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The FBI asks anyone with information to call the FBI in Cincinnati or contact tips.fbi.gov.

A $3,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.

  Comments  