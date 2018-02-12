Nebraska governor hopeful Bob Krist to run as Democrat

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, state Sen. Bob Krist, of Omaha, speaks during debate in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb. Krist, who left the Republican Party to mount a third-party campaign against Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, has switched parties again and will challenge the GOP incumbent as a Democrat. Krist had been a Republican who was appointed to the Legislature in 2009 by then-Gov. Dave Heineman. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo