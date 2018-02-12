Nebraska Patrol bargaining bill faces union resistance

A bill touted as a way to improve transparency and accountability in the Nebraska State Patrol is facing stiff resistance from the union that represents patrol troopers.
The measure presented Monday to a legislative committee would prevent the union from bargaining on issues related to trooper discipline and internal investigations. It also would remove sergeants from the bargaining unit because of their role in handling internal investigations.
The bill was introduced at Gov. Pete Ricketts' request following high-profile misconduct cases. Nebraska Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson says the bill would allow state oversight officials and the public to know when an officer has faced disciplinary action.
Jackson says sergeants should not be part of the bargaining unit because they often have to investigate fellow union members.
