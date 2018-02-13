National Politics

Former mayor, alderman quits over police time sheet dispute

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 08:13 AM

PORT VINCENT, La.

A longtime alderman of a Louisiana parish and a former mayor has resigned over a dispute about how the town's police officers record their time.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports David Carter resigned last week, prompting Port Vincent to hold a special election to fill his role. Carter says he's concerned the town's two officers don't physically punch time sheets to start and end shifts. He says officers should use a fingerprint system to register time to avoid false entries. Carter was mayor when a clerk was accused of embezzling $16,000. He says he has been getting complaints from citizens not seeing police officers on patrol.

But Mayor Johnnie "JJ" Page and Police Chief Matthew Allen defended current policies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

View More Video