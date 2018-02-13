Spokane lawmaker cited for driving under the influence

Democratic Rep. Timm Ormsby of Spokane has been charged with driving under the influence after his Jeep ran off the road and rolled into a yard in Thurston County.
The Spokesman-Review reports that Ormsby, the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, was arraigned in Thurston County District Court Monday for the Saturday accident.
The citation filed with the court for Ormsby's hearing says he had a blood alcohol content of at least .090 in an infrared scan and as high as .10 on the electrochemical scan of the Breathalyzer test. State law sets the limit for driving under the influence at .080.
In a written statement Tuesday, Ormsby apologized, writing that he "made a very poor choice this weekend."
Never miss a local story.
Ormsby, 58, wrote that he will "abide by whatever consequences I receive."
Comments