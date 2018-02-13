Senate leaders mum on Walker pick, urge him to re-evaluate

Alaska Senate leaders are urging Gov. Bill Walker go back to the drawing board in seeking nominees for a vacant Senate seat.
Walker appointed Randall Kowalke (coh-WAHL-kee) to the seat vacated by former Sen. Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla. Kowalke was among 11 applicants for the seat but not among the three finalists Republicans in that district sent Walker for consideration.
Walker isn't bound to the list. But in a letter to Walker Tuesday, Senate President Pete Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche said if he rejects the finalists, the district should have a chance to give him a new list.
They said he also could go with one of the initial finalists.
Never miss a local story.
Kowalke's appointment is subject to confirmation by Senate Republicans. The letter indicated there's been no such vote.
Comments