No lower bond for suspect shot by Bismarck police officer

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 08:09 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

A judge has refused to lower bond for a man accused of trying to hit a police officer with his vehicle in North Dakota.

Twenty-two-year-old Ulises Villalobos-Alvarado is jailed in Bismarck in lieu of $500,000 cash bond on felony charges of attempted murder and fleeing a peace officer.

Defense attorney Bobbi Weiler on Wednesday asked for a reduction to $10,000. Prosecutors objected, and Judge James Hill refused, citing a perceived risk to the community and law enforcement.

Villalobos-Alvarado is accused of trying to run over a Bismarck officer who subsequently shot him in the arm during a probation search on Jan. 18. He later turned himself in at a gas station in Brookings, South Dakota.

